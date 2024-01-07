As snow quickly piled up Sunday morning and city plows were out, the city of Portland declared a citywide parking ban.

The parking ban prohibits motor vehicles from being parked on city streets beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. on Monday, according to city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin.

The city is extending the lower snow ban parking rate hours at the two garages it operates, the Spring Street garage and the Elm Street garage. Motorists who enter their vehicles after 8 a.m. on Sunday, and move their vehicle by 8 a.m. on Monday, will only pay a flat rate of $3, Grondin said in a statement.

The city also offers several free options for parking during the snow ban. School lots and unrestricted parking areas can be used on the weekends when school is not in session, but vehicles must be moved by 6:30 a.m. for school lots, and 7 a.m. for other lots. To see a list of public parking lots, go to:

Other municipalities, including South Portland and Biddeford, have also declared parking bans allowing plow crews to clear snow.

Related Headlines Storm delivers several inches early Sunday, with more to come

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: