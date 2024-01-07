Kwan Nash, 7, of Augusta, makes a snow angel during Sunday’s storm. Contributed photo by Sal Nash
Evan DiGeronimo, 6, Portland lets snow hit her tongue during Sunday’s storm. Contributed photo
Nyla, 6, and Luna, 3, of Augusta pose with the snowman they built at their house during Sunday’s storm. Contributed photo by Sierra Bellows
Kelly Kennie takes a break from shoveling and poses with her shovel and her iced Dunkin coffee in Brunswick during Sunday’s storm. Contributed photo by Kelly Kennie
Noah Parlin, 9, of Waterville plays in the snow during Sunday’s storm. Contributed photo by Noelle Parlin
