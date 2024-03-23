Police and the Maine Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at the Cumberland County Jail.

A correctional officer was doing routine rounds when they discovered an inmate unresponsive in their cell Friday morning, according a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The jail’s medical staff was unsuccessful at trying to revive the person.

Portland police, the Department of Corrections and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

The sheriff’s office said it will not release the person’s name until their family has been notified.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous