FALMOUTH – Lance K. Eschholz, a longtime Brunswick resident and teacher, passed away on March 19, 2024, in Falmouth, at the age of 79. Born on Oct. 4, 1944, in Madison, Wis., Lance was the beloved son of Karl E. Eschholz and Jean (Kruser) Brandshagen.

Lance graduated high school at Blair Academy in New Jersey in 1962 and studied dentistry at Moravian College in Pennsylvania for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Lance was deployed from 1967-69 to Vietnam, where he served as a dental technician and medic and was awarded a Bronze Star for rescuing a badly wounded soldier while under fire. He was proud of his service, the lives he saved, and the dental care he provided to servicemen and local villagers.

After the war, Lance completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Maine Portland-Gorham and later earned a master’s degree in Computer Science from Lesley College.

On Jan. 14, 1967, Lance married the love of his life, Elaine, in Windham. Together, they raised three children and had a strong partnership that lasted the rest of his life.

Lance’s professional journey led him to a career in teaching, starting in 1972 at Brunswick Junior High School, where he dedicated more than 30 years of his life to sharing his love of nature and science with his students. Beyond the classroom, Lance coached football and track and field, taught German, and was a longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts, eventually earning his Wood Badge in leader training. He also served as chief negotiator for the teachers union, advocating tirelessly on behalf of educators. During his retirement, he enjoyed working at the L.L. Bean Hunting and Fishing store.

Lance enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in the Maine woods, reveling in the beauty and tranquility of nature. He possessed a green thumb and took pride in his gardening skills, growing enough vegetables to fill a root cellar for the winter months. He could also build anything with his hands and worked as a carpenter in the summer, eventually doing much of the work to build his own home. Lance was a member of the Damariscotta Rod and Gun Club, where he enjoyed target practice and skeet shooting and earned countless trophies. As he got older, he was content watching the Patriots and Red Sox with a good bourbon.

Lance will be remembered for always being there for others, but most of all for laughing and making others laugh. He saw the humor in everything and didn’t shy away from sharing a good joke.

Lance is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Eschholz, of Portland; his son, Karl and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Eschholz of Brunswick, daughters Holly and son-in-law Jason McKinney of Portland, and Lori Eschholz and son-in-law Christopher Beth of South Portland. He leaves behind a cherished grandson, Theodore Eschholz of Brunswick; and a sister, Lee, and brother-in-law Bob Neff of Florida; along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Lance’s life will be held on April 10 at 2 p.m., at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Lance’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

