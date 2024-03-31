OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Timothy Thor Korda sailed over the horizon on March 14, 2024. He faced a difficult cancer journey with dignity, great strength, and love for those around him. Tim loved animals, nature, and being at the shore and sea at Camp Ellis with his beloved dog, Nestle.

Tim was born in Portland and grew up in Falmouth with his parents, Thor and Connie Korda, and three siblings: Holly, Mark, and Jonathan. He attended Falmouth schools and graduated from Hebron Academy, attended U-Maine Orono, and graduated as an officer from Maine Maritime Academy.

A highly skilled seaman, Tim shipped out to destinations around the world on naval, research, and training vessels including to the Persian Gulf and the Arctic Circle. In Maine, he enjoyed lobster fishing and urchin diving in Casco Bay and Midcoast. He was especially proud of his restoration of a Herreshoff sailboat, Thunder Rose, to her original specifications. On land, he enjoyed working with residents and crew at Ocean View.

Surviving Tim are family members Nestle (dog); Holly (Rod), Mark, and Jonathan (Janice); a niece and a nephew; and many friends.

A private service will be held at a later date.

When we walk in nature and at the seashore, we will think of Tim and smile. Sail on, brother!

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to﻿

Hospice of Southern Maine or a nonprofit of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous