Oklahoma City scored the first five points of the game and had an 11-0 run later in the quarter to beat the Maine Celtics 99-89 Thursday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to tie the NBA G League championship series at 1.

The deciding game of the best-of-three series is 9 p.m. Monday at the Portland Expo.

WHO: Oklahoma City Blue at Maine Celtics

WHEN: 9 p.m. Monday

AT STAKE: Winner is the NBA G League champion

The Blue led 5-0 in the first 3 1/2 minutes and never trailed. They had a 25-14 lead after the first quarter, as Lindy Watters III scored 10 of his team-high 27 points.

Maine, which trailed 55-46 at the half, got close in the third quarter with a 10-0 run to get within 64-60. But the Blue scored eight of the next 10 points.

The Celtics put on another burst late in the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run and trailed 95-89 after a 3-pointer by Joe Wieskamp with 1:48 remaining.

Drew Peterson, who finished with a game-high 29 points, missed a 3-pointer with 1:08 left that could have moved Maine within three points, and Watters hit a driving layup a few seconds later to secure the win.

