Film

May 2

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

May 4

“Mean Girls” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

May 8

“Miss Julie” (2014): Rated PG-13, 5 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

May 9

“Love Again” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“Cycle of Memory” (2022): 3 p.m., Windham High School, 406 Gray Road. windham.lib.me.us

May 11

“Madame Web” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

May 2

Gary Wittner; McCoy Mrubata: 6 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. Register by calling 655-4283. raymondvillagelibrary.org

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

May 3

Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Papa Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 4

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Lexi James: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 5

Biggie Brunch Hip Hop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Doc and Dave: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 8

Chris James: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

May 9

Anni Clark: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Cajun to Bluegrass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

May 10

Preston and Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Continental Shakedown: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 11

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Jennifer Porter album release party: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

May 12

Off the Charts: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Through May 5

“Tuck Everlasting”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

