DRESDEN – Roger E.Varnum, 59, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Boothbay on June 28, 1964, a son of Robert E. Varnum and Bertha Cressey. He attended Bath schools and Morse High School. Roger was a mechanic and worked at a few local garages before becoming self employed as a master mechanic. He married Laurie Coombs on Nov. 23, 1991.He enjoyed tinkering with mechanic work.Roger is survived by his son, Mason J. Varnum of Dresden, his daughter, Bethany J. Varnum of Bath, his grandson, Damian Reeve and four nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous