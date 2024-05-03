DRESDEN – Roger E.Varnum, 59, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Boothbay on June 28, 1964, a son of Robert E. Varnum and Bertha Cressey. He attended Bath schools and Morse High School. Roger was a mechanic and worked at a few local garages before becoming self employed as a master mechanic. He married Laurie Coombs on Nov. 23, 1991.He enjoyed tinkering with mechanic work.Roger is survived by his son, Mason J. Varnum of Dresden, his daughter, Bethany J. Varnum of Bath, his grandson, Damian Reeve and four nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.