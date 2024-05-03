PORTLAND – Sandra L. (Clark) Parker, 84, of Portland, beloved wife of the late Boyd “Bucky” Parker, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 26, 2024.

Sandy was born in Conway, N.H., on Sept. 20, 1939, to the late Bernard and Bernice (Chase) Clark. She was a graduate of Kennett High School class of 1957 in Conway, N.H., and attended Franklin Pierce College before working at Maine Medical Center where she met Bucky.

Survivors include her son, Scott Parker, daughters, Wendy Swan, and husband Kenneth, and Suzanne Parker, four grandchildren, Jessica Linhart, and husband Jake, Connor, Matthew, and Grace, sisters, Sally Ryder, Cathy Hutchins, and husband Bruce, and several nieces and nephews. She was an avid bingo and card game player, and enjoyed hanging out with family and friends. A private ceremony will be held in her honor.

