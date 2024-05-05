PORTLAND – On April 25, 2024, John Cobb passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side.

He was born and raised in Portland, the “number one son” of Arthur and Alice Cobb. He graduated from Deering High School in 1974, serving as president of the D Club and participating in band, track, and Key Club. He briefly attended USM Gorham before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1980-1985 as an intelligence analyst. He was deeply proud to be selected to serve in the Berlin Brigade behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War and was awarded an Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, an Army Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, an Army Good Conduct Medal, an Army of Occupation Medal with Germany clasp, an NCO Professional Development Ribbon, and an Army Service Ribbon.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked as a private investigator and an electrician. He cherished his annual golf trips to the DKO, the time spent at his family’s camp on Little Sebago Lake, and catching up with his friends at Bleachers. He took immense pride in his two daughters, affectionately known as “Zippy” and “Fluffy”, and loved spending time with his fur babies, especially his beloved dog, Bebe.

John was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Alice Cobb; and three brothers, James Cobb, David Cobb, and Paul Cobb.

He is survived by his daughters, Trisha Yanowski and her husband Kyle; and Theresa Cobb; four grandchildren, Jack and Finn Yanowski and Brody and Bentley Harriman; his girlfriend, Donna Young; his brother, Peter Cobb; and a niece and two nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at the American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook, on Saturday, June 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.

