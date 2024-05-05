KENNEBUNK – Amy T. Chace, 42, of Kennebunk, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a period of failing health.

Amy was born April 10, 1982, in Waterville and is a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 2000.

Following high school, she worked at her family’s horse farm, and also as a clerk with several shops in Kennebunkport.

Always one to share her love of horses, she put her nephew, Tramayne, on her horse at the tender age of 1, and had him riding independently by the age of 5. With her instruction, Tramayne won many blue ribbons at local horse shows.

Amy had a love of animals, including her Great Danes, and enjoyed making jewelry. Some of her favorite times included camping with her horse in the White Mountains and enjoying Florida winters, again with her horse.

Survivors include her parents, Jeanne and Peter Chace; two brothers, William Chace of Portland and Melvin Chace of Biddeford; her nephew, Tramayne Raymond of Kennebunk; and a wide circle of extended family and friends.

A private service will be held.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions

may be made to the

Arbor Day Foundation, the Ever After Mustang Rescue and the American Association of Suicidology.

