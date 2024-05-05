Linda C. Strout

GORHAM – Linda C. Strout, 81, passed away March 31, 2024.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held May 11 between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the United Church of Christ, 4 Standish Neck Rd. in North Gorham.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s honor to the United Church

of Christ in Gorham, or to

Hospice of Southern Maine.

