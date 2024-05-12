PORTLAND – Catherine King, 86, passed away on May 2, 2024, in Portland. She was born on May 12, 1937, in Yarmouth.
Catherine is survived by her children, Marlon Bragdon, Paul Bragdon, Catherine Toppi with spouse Charles, Cynthia Perron, Doris Dorval with spouse John, Grace Barrows, Joan O’Brien with spouse Dennis and Charle King, Jr. She also has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Catherine was predeceased by her daughters Diana Lewis, Christine Bragdon and Carol King-Ioia; grandson, Casey Bragdon; and her two brothers, Harry and George Bragdon Jr.
She always enjoyed music and playing instruments, especially the piano; as well as cooking and making homemade bread and pies.
Catherine will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There will be no service. She will be buried at Forest City Cemetery at a later date.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.