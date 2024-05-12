PORTLAND – Catherine King, 86, passed away on May 2, 2024, in Portland. She was born on May 12, 1937, in Yarmouth.

Catherine is survived by her children, Marlon Bragdon, Paul Bragdon, Catherine Toppi with spouse Charles, Cynthia Perron, Doris Dorval with spouse John, Grace Barrows, Joan O’Brien with spouse Dennis and Charle King, Jr. She also has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Catherine was predeceased by her daughters Diana Lewis, Christine Bragdon and Carol King-Ioia; grandson, Casey Bragdon; and her two brothers, Harry and George Bragdon Jr.

She always enjoyed music and playing instruments, especially the piano; as well as cooking and making homemade bread and pies.

Catherine will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There will be no service. She will be buried at Forest City Cemetery at a later date.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous