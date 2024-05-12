NORTH YARMOUTH – Jeffrey Hunt Whiting, 67, of North Yarmouth, passed away suddenly on May 8, 2024.

He was born on July 9, 1956, a son of Norman and Jean (Dillingham) Whiting. He grew up in Westwood, Mass. before moving to Maine to attend college. He married Bonnie (McDaniel) Whiting on March 1, 1988 and just celebrated their 36th anniversary. They raised two children, Lydia and Mitchell Whiting.

