NORTH YARMOUTH – Jeffrey Hunt Whiting, 67, of North Yarmouth, passed away suddenly on May 8, 2024.
He was born on July 9, 1956, a son of Norman and Jean (Dillingham) Whiting. He grew up in Westwood, Mass. before moving to Maine to attend college. He married Bonnie (McDaniel) Whiting on March 1, 1988 and just celebrated their 36th anniversary. They raised two children, Lydia and Mitchell Whiting.
Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.