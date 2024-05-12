YARMOUTH – Elmer Charles “Chuck” Sanders, 86, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2024 surrounded by loved ones.

Chuck was born on Sept. 18, 1937 to Elmer and Gladys Sanders in White Plains, N.Y. After he graduated from Hackley School in 1955, he went on to study at Clarkson College and General Motors Institute. He retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) in Portland.

A volunteer firefighter with a love of Casco Bay, sailing and boat building, Chuck was also a dog lover and proud grandfather.

He is survived by a loving family who will miss him deeply.

To honor Chuck’s memory a Celebration of Life will be held on June 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Portland Yacht Club.

Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view his full obituary and sign Chuck’s online guest book.

