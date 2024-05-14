CAPE ELIZABETH – Chadwick S. Muse, 92, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on May 10, 2024 with his loving wife of 68 years by his side and holding his hand.

Chad was born in 1931 and raised in Connecticut. It was a hard upbringing with many challenges. As the only boy and a father incapacitated by multiple sclerosis he learned about hard work and responsibility. As a youth he spent two years at the St. Thomas Church in NYC. These years as a choirboy would impact him profoundly, instilling a strong moral character that would serve him well in business and at home.

Despite the trials of his upbringing, Chad would go on to live an extremely adventurous and rich life. In the 1950’s he served four years in the United States Air Force. During his service he was stationed in Germany where he became a weatherman – a skill he would use for the rest of his life as he looked to the sky.

Upon discharge Chad took advantage of the GI Bill and left for Boston where he would attend university in the day and drive a cab at night. It was in Boston that he and his wife Jackie first settled and where he would begin his 30-year career with IBM. His work with the company led him to many interesting assignments including four years in Paris and four in Hong Kong, but ultimately the biggest gift was his move to Maine in 1974 where he would maintain a residence for the rest of his life.

While Maine was home, his love for France was deep. Prior to his assignment ending in Paris Chad made the bold decision to buy an 800-year-old home in a charming village called Lorgues in the South of France. Here, he and Jackie would spend time each year hosting friends and family and showing them the wonders of Provence. Beyond France and Hong Kong, Chad travelled the world visiting every continent but Antarctica.

Chad also loved the ocean and in the late 1960’s true to his adventurous spirit he purchased an old wooden sailboat, a yawl called Tradewinds. For a number of years, he would take his family on weeks long trips visiting Block Island, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and cruising Long Island sound.

In the winter months, Chad took to the mountains to ski where he would navigate the slopes into his 80’s. Many memories were made in the beautiful mountains of New England and Colorado.

Upon retirement, Chad purchased a small home in Morehead City, North Carolina where he and Jackie would spend winter months before returning for another glorious summer in Maine. It was only in the last few years that the long drive between the two states became too much, and he took up permanent residence in Cape Elizabeth. Looking out over the everchanging beauty of Kettle Cove and Richmond Island he was at peace to live his final years playing weekly bridge, golfing, marveling at and feeding the birds and hosting family and friends.

Chad was a selfless man devoted to his family and found deep contentment in the happiness of others. He was a loving, kind, humble man who we will miss dearly. On the evening of his passing two Canada geese flew by his window and the Aurora Borealis made a rare appearance. We were blessed to have him in our lives.

He is survived by his wife Jackie, sons Calvin and partner Angela, Rodney, and wife Saerah, and Brier, and a large extended family of loving grandchildren.

The family is forever grateful for the support of our wonderful friends, neighbors, and caregivers.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Muse Family residence in Cape Elizabeth.

To view Chad’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Doctors Without Borders – Home | Doctors Without Borders – USA or The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portand – Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland – Maine Animal Shelter – Adopt a pet (arlgp.org)

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous