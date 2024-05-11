Donald C. Small

FALMOUTH – Donald C. Small, 87, formerly of Portland, passed away on Sunday May 5, 2024, at Sedgewood Commons Falmouth. Arrangement are being made by Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home – Windham Chapel. To view a full obituary and to express condolences or to participate in Donald’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

