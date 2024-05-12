Naples Sr., Nicholas 92, of Glastonbury, Conn. Feb. 7. Celebration, 10 a.m, May 18, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Portland.
Naples Sr., Nicholas 92, of Glastonbury, Conn. Feb. 7. Celebration, 10 a.m, May 18, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Portland.
