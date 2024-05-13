BIDDEFORD/SACO — The electrical program of the Biddeford Regional Center of Technology has been recognized by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). The program’s excellence was highlighted by partners at ABC Maine (Associated Builders and Contractors) and NCCER, acknowledging BRCOT’s commitment to educating the next generation of craft professionals.

According to ABC Maine and NCCER, BRCOT’s electrical program, under the guidance of instructor Michael Bouthillette, has stood out as a model program due to its strong community connections and partnerships, Biddeford school’s press release stated. “This recognition underscores the program’s efforts to not just educate, but to ignite a passion for the construction industry in students, ultimately paving the way for promising futures for both students and their communities.”

“We are honored to be recognized nationally for our electrical program at the Center of Technology,” said BRCOT Director Paulette Bonneau. “Our students have been fortunate to experience project-based opportunities in real-world settings thanks to our many community business partners. In addition to academic rigor, work ethic, and people skills, our students graduate with industry-recognized certifications and technical certificates they can put to use right out of school or potentially carry over as credits in college.”

BRCOT’s dedication to providing high-quality education extends to several programs utilizing the NCCER curriculum, the press release states, ensuring students receive updated content and instruction aligned with industry standards, according to the release. NCCER, known as the training, assessment, certification, and career development standard in the construction and maintenance craft professional realm, plays a vital role in BRCOT’s success.

Bouthillette, a former graduate of the BRCOT electrical program himself, said, “After working as an electrician and designing intelligent home integration systems, it is so rewarding to teach the next generation of electricians. I love seeing my students succeed.”

In recognition of BRCOT’s outstanding achievements, NCCER provided a tool package sponsored by DEWALT to enhance the electrical program.

For more information about BRCOT and its programs, including the expansion expected to be complete this fall, visit https://www.biddefordschools.me/o/brct.

