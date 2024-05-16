BRUNSWICK – Edna Mae (Sinclair) Nadeau, 81, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2024.

She was born in Bath on Aug. 10, 1942 to Ernest and Marjorie (Stone) Sinclair.

Edna was a proud alumna of Morse High School’s class of 1960. She received her graduate degree from Aroostook State Teacher’s College in 1964, and taught primary school in Germany, 1st grade in Saco, and spent the remainder of her 39-year career educating 2nd grade students at Coffin School in Brunswick.

Edna was a caring and devoted wife to her husband Richard of 46 years, and was a very social person, enjoying celebrations of all kinds, planning and hosting parties for friends, relatives and colleagues.

Edna was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2020; sister, Sandra Cutler in 2013; and stepdaughter, Kristen in 2003.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Kimberly Redburn and her

husband Charles of Cordova, Tenn.; grandson Tyler Killer of New York City, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews and their children.

There will be a family graveside service at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com.

In lieu of flowers, please

consider a donation to

Parkinson’s Foundation

(Parkinson.org).

