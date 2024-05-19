WINDHAM – Daniel Robert Ayotte, Jr., 82, of Windham, passed away on April 27, 2024 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 30 at 11 a.m. at the Le Club Calumet, Augusta. Burial will be at a later date at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta.

To see Daniels full obituary or to express condolences or to participate in Daniel’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

