PORTLAND – Hiromi Dolliver, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Hiromi was born as Evelyn Gail in 1937 in Germany to Albert and Irene Gail. Less than two months after her birth, the family escaped Nazi Germany and came to the United States.

Hiromi grew up during a time of anti-German sentiment. Hiromi moved around the U.S. considerably as a young adult and with her first husband, Tom Webster. They were married in 1956 and had three children. The family moved to Cape Elizabeth in 1972 and Hiromi remained in Maine since then, moving to Gray after marrying her second husband, Daniel Dolliver in 1978. She and Dan moved to Gorham for awhile, before her final residence of South Portland of over 30 years.

Hiromi was an independent paralegal for 20 years. She spent a year-and-a-half with her spiritual Guru, Bagwan Shree Rajneesh, which was a time of great personal growth and how Evelyn became Hiromi. Afterwards, she worked for the Town of Cape Elizabeth before retiring in 2005. Her relationship with the town continued as the Planning Board secretary until recently.

Hiromi lived with breast cancer for nearly 25 years before succumbing. The experience taught her some very important lessons and shaped her in many ways, including cherishing relationships and quality of life.

Hiromi was predeceased by her brother; and two daughters.

Hiromi is survived by her husband; three sons, two daughters; and eight grandchildren.

Further information is available at https://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com/obits. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 12 p.m. on June 6 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.

