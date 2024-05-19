SOUTH PORTLAND – Louis F. Bourque, Jr., 77, of South Portland and Sandy, Utah, sadly left us on April 24, 2024.

Lou, aka “Chip”, was born in Augusta and was the eldest of the eight Bourque Boys. After graduating from Cony High School, he set off on a cross-country adventure to attend and graduate from the University of Utah.

He paused his education to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War. His dedication and commitment to his country were recognized with Army Commendation Medals (1st, 2nd and 3rd Award) and a Bronze Star.

In 1971, he married the love of his life, Alberta. Together they built a beautiful life and family with a daughter, Sara and son, Stephen. Lou’s dedication to his family was unwavering. He and Alberta worked hard and were lucky to retire early. They split their time between their homes in Maine and Utah, enjoying frequent family gatherings which always included good food and laughter.

Lou had a distinguished 30-plus year career with the Internal Revenue Service as a Large Corporate Case Auditor. One of his largest cases went all the way to the Supreme Court and he won!

In both his professional life and personal life, Lou was known for his intelligence and wisdom. He was an avid reader, a “Mr. Fix It”, and always had a well thought out plan, opinion, or answer. He enjoyed time with family, cars (he had owned over 40!), music and travel. Although he had traveled across the world, his favorite place to explore was the United States. He loved to drive and had traveled around and across the country over 100 times! He had always wanted a Jaguar and in 2019 bought a beautiful gold XJ8 for what turned out to be his last long drive from Maine to Utah.

Lou was predeceased by parents Louis and Helen Bourque; and his son, Stephen Bourque.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Alberta Bourque; daughter, Sara Bourque Kovacs (Chris Kovacs); and grandchildren Calvin and Valencia. He is also survived by his seven brothers, Bob, Dave, Tom, Charlie, Jim, Joe and Jon; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held in both Utah and Maine to honor and celebrate Lou’s remarkable life. His memory will be held in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing him. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Heaven is lucky to have him and so were we.

