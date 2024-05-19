Campbell, Phyllis (Kletzien) 90, of Scarborough, May 12. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m., May 25, Woodfords Congregational Church UCC, Portland
Campbell, Phyllis (Kletzien) 90, of Scarborough, May 12. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m., May 25, Woodfords Congregational Church UCC, Portland
