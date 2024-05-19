SOUTH PORTLAND and PHARR, Texas – Ruth L. Cunningham passed away on May 11, 2024.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1926, in Presque Isle, to Blanche E. and James Fitzherbert. Ruth was raised in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1945. She worked in the City Clerk’s office following graduation.

Ruth met Donald Cunningham upon his return from the Navy. They eventually married and settled in South Portland where they began their long life together and where they raised their family.

She was predeceased by her mother, Blanche, who passed away at a very young age, and her father, James.

Ruth found time even with a young family, to join and become President of the Toastmistress’ for the period 1963-64. She was an active member of the League of Women Voters where she served as first vice president. She later became the Chairman of the Board of Education in South Portland while also serving as the representative of the Welcome Wagon program. When her children were grown, Ruth went to work for the IRS and she and Don moved to Westport Island, and then divided their time between Maine and Texas. Eventually they settled year-round in Texas.

Ruth came from humble beginnings but is a great example of one who achieved much success from sheer determination. She was highly thought of by friends and co-workers and was the matriarch of her family of three children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A very independent woman who even at the age of 97 lived independently and did not want to become a burden to anyone. She was everything that was good.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents; husband, Donald Cunningham; and her sister, Laurette Marshall.

She is survived by her three children, Donna Irish of South Portland, Susan Cunningham of Sanford, and Donald Cunningham Jr., of California; her two siblings, Richard Paiement and wife Patricia and Shirley Penrod; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta.

