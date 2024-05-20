Two people died in an early morning fire in the rural Hancock County town of Great Pond on Monday.

Firefighters from nearby Aurora responded to a fire at a residence on Old Dam Way around 5 a.m. and discovered two bodies, according to the Office of State Fire Marshal, which was called to investigate.

The bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for autopsies. No information about the victims was released.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating both the circumstances of the fire and the deaths, with assistance from Maine State Police.

Great Pond is a community of just 60 residents in northern Hancock County, northeast of Bangor.

