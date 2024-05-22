Comedy

Friday 5/24

Colin Armstrong; Keegan Tindall: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Sunday 5/26

Hari Kondabolu: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 5/30

Nic Dundas; Quinton Jones: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 5/31

“All Killers”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 5/25

Paula Tognarelli Collection: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 5/30

“Lens and Light”: Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. firstlightcc.com

“Paintings In Oil”: A group exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

“Roots of Resilience: Echoes of Connection”: Maya Tihtiyas Attean, First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Through 5/31

“Maine Landscapes and Landmarks”: Linda Rowell-Kelley, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com

Through 6/1

“Recent Paintings from the Adirondacks and Maine”: Ed Douglas, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

“Salon 24: The Art of the Salon Style Hanging”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Saturday 6/1-Saturday 6/29

“Randy Eckard Works In Watercolor”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 6/2

“Celestial Blue”: Frances Hynes, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 6/8

“Art 3×3”: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

“Words and Work”: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org/art-gallery

Through 6/21

Andy Rosen, Whitney River, Ted Arnold: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Through 6/23

“Connections”: Collaboration with Portland Housing Authority, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Through 6/30

“Imagining Freedom”: Ashley Page, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. $16, $14 seniors, $7 ages 6-12, free under 6. space538.org

Through 7/7

Maya Kuvaja: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Film

Friday 5/24

“Queer Futures”: Short films, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Through 5/26

“Wildcat”: 2 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Wednesday 5/29

“Dodsworth” (1936): Jewish American Film Festival, 6 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland. $18. mainejewish.org

Through 6/2

“John Singer Sargent: Fashion and Swagger: “: 2 and 6 p.m. Fridays, noon and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.

Music

Friday 5/24

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Night Hawk: 7:30 p.m., Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland. $10. nighthawksings.com

Della Mae: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

High Key and the Crosswinds: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Hunter Root: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Saturday 5/25

Listen Up! Music: 6:30 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Arcadia Band: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $20 advance, $25 at door, $15 students. meetinghousearts.org

Evan Arntzen; Brad Terry: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Kit Demos Quartet: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $24. porttix.com

Amos Lee: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$65. statetheatreportland.com

Kat Wright; Liz Simmons: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Too Many Zooz: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sunday 5/26

Jake Blount; Nic Gareiss; Sammy Wetstein Trio: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Royal Hammer: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Brewing Company, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $10. oxbowbeer.com

Monday 5/27

Buckethead: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Thursday 5/30

Gary Clark Jr.: 6:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $48.50-$181. porttix.com

The Antlers; Okkervil River: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $27 advance, $32 at door. space538.org

Matt Flinner; Joe K. Walsh: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 5/31

The Ballroom Thieves: 7 p.m., First Parish in Portland, 425 Congress St., Portland. $39.50. 773-5747

Sophie Patenaude: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

“Buccaneers’ Bash”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10 advance, $13 at door. mayostreetarts.org

“Sister, Keep Going”: Women in History concert series, 7:30 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Road, Falmouth. $15-$20. wihmaine.org

Baroness: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $27.50 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Eric Hutchinson: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 5/24 & Saturday 5/25

“This is All Yours”: Resurgence Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $18, $16 students. chocolatechurcharts.org

Through 5/25

“The Best Part of my Life: The ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 5/25

“Much Ado About Nothing”: Shakespeare Troupe of Scarborough High School, 2 and 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough. 502-0832 or rwestley@scarboroughschools.org

“Show Me Your Bits”: Video game themed burlesque, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Through 5/26

“Matilda”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Royal River Community Playhouse, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $20. royalrivercommunityplayers.com

Wednesday 5/29

Little House Dance: Benefits Little House Dance, 7-11 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $45-$250. space538.org

Friday 5/31

“I Love You to Death, a Speakeasy Mystery”: Audience can submit guesses to solve the show’s mystery for a prize, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. thehillarts.me

Marisa Anderson: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $14 advance, $18 at door. space538.org

“The House Of Vice”: Burlesque, 9 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. facebook.com/genosrockclubofficial

“Foolin’ Around”: The Sirens Dance Troupe, 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Tuesday, 5/28

“The Making of a Graphic Novel”: Presented by illustrator Andrés Vera Martínez, 6:30 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Wednesday 5/29

Peter Nichols author talk: “Granite Harbor,” 6 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Friday 5/31

Jacqueline Woodson author talk: “Remember Us,” 5:30 p.m., Mechanic’s Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. $5-$30. mechanicshallmaine.org

Morgan Talty author talk: “Fire Exit,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays. Mechanic’s Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

