PORTLAND – Joseph Marro, 90, passed away on May 17, 2024, after a period of declining health. He was the son of Italian immigrants, born on March 18, 1934, in Portland, son of Joseph and Filomena D’Innocenzo Marro. When he was three years old, his mother passed away. Joe’s father remarried and he gained a stepmother, Grace Doria Gazzelloni, who lovingly helped to raise him.

He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1952, where his classmates voted him “A Man with an Eye for Sharp Clothes”. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force. After his time in the Air Force, he returned to Portland and attended Gray’s Business College. While at Gray’s, he met his future wife, Natalie Davis. Joe and Natalie were married in Portland on April 18, 1959, at St. Peter’s Church.

Joe spent his working career at the Maine Youth Center (now Longcreek Youth Development Center). He began work in the business office and was the Personnel Officer when he retired in 1993. Joe compassionately helped employees through the maze of payroll and employee benefits. He had a sign on his desk, made by a co-worker, that read “Sympathetic Ears”. Once retired, he had a small tax return preparation business for another 10 years. In addition, he served on the Board of the condominium association where he and Natalie lived in Wells, and he was president of the board for several years.

Joe attended college part-time for 13 years at the University of Southern Maine and was very proud to graduate with a degree in Social Welfare in 1982.

Joe and Natalie loved to travel. They took several trips to Europe and also traveled in the United States. They met many friends during their travels and kept in touch with them for years. They enjoyed socializing with their friends and especially loved to go dancing.﻿

Joe was proud of his Italian heritage and felt very fortunate to be able to visit Italy several times. He loved Italian food and his favorite dish was Spaghetti Carbonara. Every Christmas, he would make and give away Italian pizzelle cookies to everyone he knew.﻿

Joe was predeceased by his wife, Natalie, and two sisters, Jennie DeGruchy and Rosina Costa.﻿

Joe leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Dana and Lorraine Marro of Buxton; a daughter and son-in-law, Eleanor and Carl Chatto of South Portland; four grandchildren – Emily Clough, Elaine Nason, Joseph Marro, and Samuel Chatto; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Carlo Marro, and beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco on Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Route 1, Scarborough. All are welcome to attend.

﻿Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Hope Acts – Helping Immigrants Succeed

Online at: hopeacts.org

Or checks to: Hope Acts,

PO Box 7615,

Portland, ME 04112

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous