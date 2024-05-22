WELLS – Wilfred “Ray” Hudon, known to his family and friends as Buster, passed peacefully at his home in Wells on May, 8, 2024. He was 75.

Buster was born in Dover, N.H., on Oct. 8, 1948, the first of seven children born to Raymond Hudon and Beatrice Parent Hudon.

The family moved to Wells, Me in1962 where Buster graduated from Wells High School class of 1966.

Buster enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969. Upon graduation from Officers Candidate School, he began flight school where he developed a lifelong passion for flying helicopters, specifically the Bell UH-1, better know as the “Huey”. He then did a tour of duty in Vietnam as a Medical Evacuation pilot. He completed his active duty as a flight instructor and left the Army with the rank of Captain.

Upon returning to Wells, he soon began a lifelong career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, while also fulfilling his passion for flying by serving 25 years in Maine Army National Guard which included another tour of duty in Operation Desert Storm.

Buster was a good listener, a devoted caretaker and support for family members, including his mother. He enjoyed midnight snacks, his flying related computer games, staying in touch with work and army friends, and collecting, including all things Huey and enough paper goods for Y2K thru COVID-19.

Buster was predeceased by his grandparents Wilfred and Alphonsine Hudon, and Telesphore and Caroline Parent, his father Raymond W. Hudon, his brothers Dana and Dennis, and sister-in-law Nella.

He is survived by his mother Beatrice, Wells, sisters, Rayette Hudon, South Thomaston; Sandra (Tom) Knight, South Berwick, brothers, Dean, Wells, and David, North Berwick, niece Sarah Knight ( Judd Harris) of New York and Las Terrenas, D.R.; nephew Thomas Knight (Becky) great nephew Robert Raymond Knight, Kennebunkport, Me; nephew Richard Hudon and partner Jamie Jelenick, Rochester, NH, assistant caretaker and cherished special family friend Donna Coleman, Wells and longtime cherished friend Patty Laprise, Rochester, N.H., along with a number of cousins.

A private service will be held at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Buster’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous