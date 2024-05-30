Comedy
May 31
Johnny Ater: 7:30 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25. schoolhousearts.org
Books/Authors
June 5
William Chanler author talk: “Son of Terror: Frankenstein Continued,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
June 6
Philip C. Baker author talk: “Hunger Hill,” 5:30 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. Register by calling 655-4283.
June 8
Joseph Wax author talk: “Final Mission – The North Woods,” 4 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 282 Route 114, Sebago. 787-2321
Exhibits
June 1-30
Lake Region Senior Center art exhibit: 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road. north-gorham.lib.me.us
Film
May 30
“Cool Hand Luke” (1967): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
“Only in Theaters” (2022): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
June 1
“Bob Marley: One Love” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
June 4
“Arthur the King” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
June 6
“Space Oddity” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us
June 8
“Lilo and Stitch” (2002): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com
“Lion King” (2019): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. westbrookmaine.com/826/Library
Music
May 30
Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com
May 31
Nate Winter: 4-6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Barney Martin: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Seagrass: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Holly Heist: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
June 1
New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble: 2 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $10 advance, $17 seniors, $12 children, $22 at door, $19 seniors, $14 children. nhfiddleensemble.org
Jeezum Crow: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com
Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Julian Gerstin Sextet: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $35. hayloftatdragonfly.com
Christie Ray Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
June 2
Nick Alligood: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
June 6
David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
June 7
Adam Fox: 4 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
Jacuqes, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
June 7-9
American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com
June 8
Cowboys Getting Stoned: 5:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com
Goodnight Moonshine: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com
Theater
June 1
“Dancing in the City”: Dance Studio of Maine, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $22. westbrookpac.org
June 2
“Jason Tardy’s High-Energy Juggling”: 2:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $10, $5 ages 5-18, free under 5. sacorivertheatre.org
June 8
“Let Us Entertain You”: By Drouin Dance Center, 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $21. westbrookpac.org
