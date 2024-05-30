Comedy

May 31

Johnny Ater: 7:30 p.m., Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25. schoolhousearts.org

Books/Authors

June 5

William Chanler author talk: “Son of Terror: Frankenstein Continued,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

June 6

Philip C. Baker author talk: “Hunger Hill,” 5:30 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. Register by calling 655-4283.

June 8

Joseph Wax author talk: “Final Mission – The North Woods,” 4 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 282 Route 114, Sebago. 787-2321

Exhibits

June 1-30

Lake Region Senior Center art exhibit: 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road. north-gorham.lib.me.us

Film

May 30

“Cool Hand Luke” (1967): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Only in Theaters” (2022): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

June 1

“Bob Marley: One Love” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

June 4

“Arthur the King” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

June 6

“Space Oddity” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

June 8

“Lilo and Stitch” (2002): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Lion King” (2019): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. westbrookmaine.com/826/Library

Music

May 30

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

May 31

Nate Winter: 4-6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Barney Martin: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Seagrass: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Holly Heist: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 1

New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble: 2 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $10 advance, $17 seniors, $12 children, $22 at door, $19 seniors, $14 children. nhfiddleensemble.org

Jeezum Crow: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Julian Gerstin Sextet: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $35. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Christie Ray Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 2

Nick Alligood: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 6

David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

June 7

Adam Fox: 4 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Jacuqes, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

June 7-9

American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

June 8

Cowboys Getting Stoned: 5:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Goodnight Moonshine: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Theater

June 1

“Dancing in the City”: Dance Studio of Maine, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $22. westbrookpac.org

June 2

“Jason Tardy’s High-Energy Juggling”: 2:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $10, $5 ages 5-18, free under 5. sacorivertheatre.org

June 8

“Let Us Entertain You”: By Drouin Dance Center, 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $21. westbrookpac.org

