BATH – Family and friends are invited to attend “A Celebration of Life” for Peter Edward Schuerch, 90, who died Jan. 3, 2024. The Celebration will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at The Brunswick Hotel, 4 Noble Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16th would have been Peter’s 91st birthday and we ask that you please bring some of your fondest memories of him and share with others at the gathering!
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.