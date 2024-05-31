BATH – Family and friends are invited to attend “A Celebration of Life” for Peter Edward Schuerch, 90, who died Jan. 3, 2024. The Celebration will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at The Brunswick Hotel, 4 Noble Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16th would have been Peter’s 91st birthday and we ask that you please bring some of your fondest memories of him and share with others at the gathering!

