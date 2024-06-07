FREEPORT – Jay “Bud” Michael Edson, 61, passed away May 28, 2024, in Freeport, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bud was born on Oct. 17, 1962 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Edwin and June “Knight” Edson. He moved to Freeport from Franklin, Tenn. and graduated from Freeport High School.

Bud was a great cook and worked at various restaurants in the area. Bud loved fishing, camping and cooking, and always being the life of a party.

He was predeceased by his father Edwin “Jerry” Edson.

He is survived by his mother, June Edson; his sister, Terri Junkins (Robert) and their sons Matthew and Jacob; his daughter, Jennell Edson of Topsham, and daughter, Samantha Edson of Gardiner; and his two granddaughters, Sadie and Emma.

Services will be a private family celebration of life.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers

donations can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine.

