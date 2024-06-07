FREEPORT – Jay “Bud” Michael Edson, 61, passed away May 28, 2024, in Freeport, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bud was born on Oct. 17, 1962 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Edwin and June “Knight” Edson. He moved to Freeport from Franklin, Tenn. and graduated from Freeport High School.
Bud was a great cook and worked at various restaurants in the area. Bud loved fishing, camping and cooking, and always being the life of a party.
He was predeceased by his father Edwin “Jerry” Edson.
He is survived by his mother, June Edson; his sister, Terri Junkins (Robert) and their sons Matthew and Jacob; his daughter, Jennell Edson of Topsham, and daughter, Samantha Edson of Gardiner; and his two granddaughters, Sadie and Emma.
Services will be a private family celebration of life.
Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.
In lieu of flowers
donations can be made to
Hospice of Southern Maine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.