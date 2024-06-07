EDGECOMB – Herman N. Wright IV, 39, of Engelbekt Road, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

He was born in Bath on May 17, 1985, a son of Herman N. and Valerie A. (Pushard) Wright III. He attended Schutz in Alexandria, Egypt. He also attended Wiscasset High School. He was employed at L.L.Bean in Freeport, was a self-employed landscaper and fiberglass boats in Boothbay Harbor.

He was a member of the Son’s of the American Legion in Bath.

He enjoyed drawing, fishing, hunting, playing pool, video games, was an avid soccer and baseball player and especially enjoyed spending time with family, and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Herman and Sally Wright Jr.; uncle, Robert Decker, his aunt, Debbie Knowlton; and cousin, Brett Decker.

He is survived by his parents, Herman and Valerie Wright III of Edgecomb; two daughters, Marion R. Wright of Bowdoinham and Isabella J. Robbins of Bristol; three sisters, Amy Davis of South Thomaston, Ida Beal of West Bath and Heidi Hirsch of Watertown, N.Y.; granddaughter, Athena Cote; his maternal grandmother, Helen Pushard of Bowdoin; his girlfriend, Jenna Gustafson and her three children, Steve, Matt and Hannah all of Edgecomb; many aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Bath Lodge of Elks.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of his granddaughter’s education fund,

Athena Cote,

27 Fisher Rd.,

Bowdoinham, ME 04008

