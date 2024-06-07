BRUNSWICK – Roberta Ann Moser “Berta” passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024 at her residence of over seven years, Dionne Commons, in Brunswick.

Roberta was born on Oct. 10, 1941 to Joseph Cloutier and Rita (Gallant) McKeown.

Roberta worked for Bath Savings Institution before retiring in 2007. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, cooking, knitting and a good lobster roll.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, William “Bill” Cloutier.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Moser) Shiers and her husband Jeff, sons Tom and Todd Moser; sisters and spouses Anita and Edward House, Cynthia and Marvin Sorey, Brenda and Joseph Vasquez, Pam Akin, brother and spouse, Francis “Mac” and Marguerite McKeown; as well as four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Visiting hours will be at Desmond’s Funeral Home in Bath on Thursday, June 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A service will be held on June 14 at 11 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St. Bath, with a reception to follow (downstairs in church.)

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

