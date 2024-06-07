TOPSHAM – Thomas “Tom” E. Sawyer of Topsham passed peacefully June 1, 2024 in his home surrounded by family.

Tom was born in Gardiner in January of 1949, the son of Richard N. Sawyer and Barbara A. (O’Leary) Sawyer. He attended public schools in Gardiner, graduating in 1967. He received degrees from the University of Maine at Augusta 1973 and a master’s of Public Administration in 1996.

Upon graduation from high school he entered the United States Coast Guard and served on active duty until September 1971. While attending college and until retirement in April 2005, he was employed by the Internal Revenue Service completing 33 years of service. He also continued to serve in the Coast Guard Reserve and retired as a Lieutenant Commander in 1995.

Tom was predeceased by his parents; siblings Richard, Paul, Michael, and Barbara Wells.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 52 years, Kathleen P. (Williams) Sawyer; two sons, Scott and wife Heather of Saco and Craig of Washington D.C.; four grandchildren, Maxwell T. and Benjamin J. Sawyer and Jack H. and Benjamin G. Caron. In addition, he is survived by sisters Deborah Caron and husband Richard and Mary Sawyer, all of Augusta, brother, James and wife Joyce of Gardiner, brother-in-law, Raymond Wells of Augusta, sisters-in-law Debra Shantz of Longmont, Colo. and Linda Naipsa of Virginia Beach, Va.; along with many nephews and nieces.

Services for family and friends will be held on June 12 in the Chapel at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at 10 a.m. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Governor Hill Mansion, also in Augusta. Per Tom’s request, he would like people to “trade fond stories and exaggerate if possible!”

The family wishes to thank MMPMH Cancer Care, MMC Brunswick IV Therapy Infusion, and CHANS Hospice Maine Health for the outstanding care and support throughout Tom’s over two year journey.

Tom will always be remembered for selfless service to community and family as an officer, civil servant, brother, Grampy, father, and loving husband.

Memories and Condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Tom asked for anyone wishing to send flowers, to instead consider making a donation to The Children’s Tumor Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous