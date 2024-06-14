Kenneth Young

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kenneth Young, 86, formerly of Bath and Georgetown, passed away on Jan 10, 2024.

There will be a Time of Fellowship for family and friends at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20 at the Bath United Methodist Church, Oak Grove Ave, in Bath.

