BRUNSWICK – Marlene L. Ackley, 81, formerly of Bowdoinham, passed peacefully with her family by her side on June 2, 2024 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. She lived at Dionne Commons in Brunswick for the past year.

She was born in California on Feb. 7, 1943 the daughter of Dwight and Louise Adams.

Marlene retired from Bill Dodge Oldsmobile of Brunswick and Portland as an office manager. She enjoyed spending time at camp in Moose Head Lake and on her Pontoon boat with her husband, John. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, crafts and making greeting cards for family and friends.

Marlene was predeceased by her parents; and husband, John Ackley of 46 years.

She was survived by three children, Larry and Rose Young of Bowdoin, Holly Fournier and John Foresman of Saco, Scott and Stephanie Ackley of Freeport; seven grandchildren, Jennifer and David Wienckowski of Bowdoin, Michelle and Justin Keleher of Bowdoin, Angela and John Rogers of Casco, Marcie and Christian Biagetti of Massachusetts, Seth Fournier and Vanessa Michaud of Windham, Joshua and Gillian Ackley of Lisbon, Mackenzie and Alexander Martin of Colorado; 12 great-grandchildren, Taylor Wienckowski, Hayden Wienckowski, Tarynn Keleher, Sidney Keleher, Evan Keleher, Eliott Keleher, Eva Rogers, Lola Biagetti, Leo Biagetti, Liv Biagetti, Oliver Martin and Avery Martin. She’s also survived by many cousins; and a son in-law, Tom Fournier of Lisbon.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

