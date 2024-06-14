BRUNSWICK – Patricia “Pat” A. Hackett, passed away on Saturday June 8, 2024 at the age of 88.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1935, in Topsham, to William and Dorothy Coombs and she graduated from Brunswick High School in 1954. In 1956 she married William E. Hackett Sr. and they spent nearly 60 years together before William’s “Bill’s” passing in 2016.

She worked as a secretary for Bowdoin College, offered to babysit for friends, family, and neighbors, and did bookkeeping for Coleman Farms and her husband Bill’s Agway business. She also worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier, in the Brunswick/Topsham area and later as a mail clerk before retiring after more than 20 years of service.

Pat made friends easily and was a kind, generous person and always willing to help. She was affectionately called, “Aunt Pat,” by many younger people who knew her.

She was an avid quilter and member of the Krazy Kwilter’s Club in Lisbon. She and her husband enjoyed traveling with friends, square dancing and volunteering at the Topsham Fair.

She is survived by her three children, William “Bill” Hackett Jr., and his wife Janet, Cindy-Lou Tracy and her husband Bill, Jody Surace and her husband Shane; five grandchildren, Christopher Tracy, Katie Tracy, Janelle Surace, William Hackett III, and Sarah Martin; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara Toennies of Erie, Pa.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday June 29 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Interment will follow in Roger’s Cemetery, Topsham.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

