Buxton has initiated a Tax Club that allows property owners to pay 10 monthly installments due on the 28th beginning in August and running through May 2025.

“Failure to make timely payments will result in your removal from the Tax Club,” the town wrote on its website. “If you are removed due to non-payment, interest will automatically begin to accrue on any overdue balance.”

For more information, call Elizabeth Pratt, tax collector, at 929-5200.

The Select Board has dedicated the 2023 annual Town Report to Elizabeth “LeeAnn” Pratt, town tax collector.

Pratt is a Buxton native, educated in town and Bonny Eagle High School. She began her municipal career as the excise tax collector and motor vehicle agent in 1985 at the former Town Hall in Buxton Center, according to the report.

She was active in the community before she and her late husband relocated in 1997 while he served in the Navy. Following his retirement, they returned to Buxton and in 2012 she began duties as the town’s tax collector. Pratt has logged 24 years of service to the town.

The Town Report said she has three children, six grandchildren and two dogs.

Buxton Recreation Department is hosting the free “Red, White and Blue Barbecue” for age 55 and up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 2 outside Town Hall.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, sides and lawn games. “Bring your red, white and blue,” a poster says.

To RSVP, call the recreation office at 929-8381 or go to buxtonrec.com.

