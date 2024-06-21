TOPSHAM – It is with a heavy heart that the family of Barry Wayne Craig, 63, of Topsham, announce his passing on June 11, 2024. Barry grew up in and attended schools in Fort Fairfield. He joined the Navy in 1983 as a Seabee builder where he had many adventures around the world including Antarctica and Italy eventually settling in Topsham where he built a home and tended his land. Good stewardship was important to Barry and he made his piece of the world a little better with his care.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Denise Craig; and his children who loved him dearly, Joshua Craig, Patience Craig, stepson, Joshua Watson, and stepdaughter, Abby Watson; as well as three beautiful grandchildren, Alexandria Craig and Evelyn and Gabriel Watson. He is also survived by his father, Loomis Craig and stepmother, Darla Craig; his siblings Sherie and spouse Scott Brown, Lynn Craig, Steven and spouse Kristen Craig, Lori and spouse Keven Churchill and Scott Craig; with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Barry was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Sandra and Ralph Pelletier.

Barry had many talents, interests, and abilities. Among them, beekeeping, gardening, and an avid reader with a great knowledge of history. He could get anything mechanical up and running, taken apart and put back together. He had a servant’s heart and volunteered his time to help others in need often. Barry’s faith in Jesus Christ and the promise of God were his strengths and refuge. Barry showed up and took care to always keep his word. An honest man of great character. He rarely forgot a name or a face and matters of the heart were his primary choice in topics of conversation. He was an intelligent man with a keen eye for details and I will miss our walks and talks greatly. He will be remembered, and his legacy of loving care and gentle kindness are cherished by those that knew him well.

Private services will be held. Final resting place will be at Haley Cemetery Topsham. To offer condolences and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Barry’s online memorial.

