BRUNSWICK – Anna E. O’Malley of Sidney passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2024, at the Sunnybrook Senior Living Community in Brunswick.

﻿Anna was born on Sept. 18, 1943 in Waterville, one of six daughters born to Charles and Wenonah (Robinson) Goff. She grew up in Sidney living at the Goff farmstead and attended both Skowhegan and Cony High School, Graduating in 1961.

Professionally Anna was a teller and administrator for Depositors Trust. Anna moved on to do administrative work for the State of Maine and eventually transferred to the Maine Small Business Loan Authority. It would be here she would meet her soulmate Robert G. O’Malley. They were married on April 15, 1978, and moved to Gardiner where they lived for six years. Later, Anna would enjoy working for both the Guildford and Greenville school system as an administrative assistant for the Superintendents.

﻿In 1982 Anna and Bob purchased their dream home in Lilly Bay on Moosehead Lake. In 1990 they moved from Guilford to live year-round in Greenville.

﻿Anna was not only a talented administrative assistant she was an extremely devoted Wife, Mother, Sister and Grandmother. Her dedication to her husband and children was immeasurable. She enjoyed watching all her kids in sports and grow in their professional careers.

﻿Anna is survived by her beloved sisters, Charlene Preble and Janice Wilder. She is also survived by her son, Edward Maillet and wife Amie Howard, stepson Patrick O’Malley and wife Erin Flynn, stepdaughter Susan Moore and partner Rick Barrie, James O’Malley and wife Lisa; along with grandchildren George Moore and wife Carolyn, Alex Moore and wife Richelle, Matthew O’Malley, Meaghan Dinneen and husband Marty, Kyle Maillet, Flynn O’Malley, Guinevere, Mason; and numerous great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Second Baptist Church on the West River Rd. Sidney, ME, Saturday June 29th at 11am followed by a celebration of life. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

﻿Donations to Anna’s memory can be made to:

Wounded Warrior Project (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org)

