WISCASSET – Eugene “Gene” C. Stover, Jr., 96, of Wiscasset passed away May 19, 2024, at Midcoast Hospital, Brunswick. Gene was the eldest son of Eugene C. Sr. and Margaret E. (Mullaney) Stover.

Born Oct. 2, 1927, in Bath, Gene grew up and attended schools in the Boothbay area, and at 17, enlisted in the Navy. Gene earned his high school diploma from Boothbay Region High School, however, he was in the Navy at that time so his mother accepted his diploma on his behalf. Gene’s years of military service included tours of duty during WWII and the Korean War. Gene attended the University of Maine Orono and graduated in 1952 with a major in physical education and a minor in biology.

He landed a job as a biology teacher in Camden, then accepted a teaching position at Wiscasset High School where he would hang his hat for 47 years. During that time, he was a biology teacher, physical education teacher, driver education teacher, athletic director, coach, and assistant principal. Gene was also instrumental in developing the athletic fields at Wiscasset High School.

Upon his retirement in 2000 at the age of 72, the Wiscasset High School gym was renamed “Stover Gymnasium”, honoring him for his years of service, dedication, and loyalty to the school and the Wiscasset community. Staff and students alike expressed a deep fondness for Gene, and words such as “icon” and “inspiration” were frequently used to describe him. He remained active in the school system, serving on the school board for 15 years. Gene was a Mason, belonging to Lincoln Lodge #3 in Wiscasset, and a member of Wiscasset Lion’s Club. He also served as Wiscasset’s Third Selectman and was an honorary member of the Wiscasset Alumni Association.

A skilled carpenter, Gene enjoyed puttering in his woodworking shop and taking on carpentry projects for family and friends after his retirement. He was also an avid gardener and plant lover, with an exceptional green thumb. He spent a fair amount of time tending to his enormous vegetable gardens, and the flower gardens and greenhouse plants he and Ethel loved to watch grow and bloom. Gene was a loving, attentive husband, and an exemplary role model for his children and grandchildren. A gentle, patient, and humble man who treated others with kindness and respect, he touched and influenced many lives in the Wiscasset community and beyond.

In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by his wife, Ethel C. Stover, of 65 years; and his brother, John “Jack” Stover.

He is survived by his four children, Jeanne “Bunny” Stover and her partner Danny Stevens of Boothbay Harbor, George Stover and his wife Karen of Freeport, Paul Stover and his wife Nancy of Wiscasset, and Patrick Stover of Portland and his partner, Chris Ayers of Melrose, Mass.; grandchildren, Jeremy Main, Arelitsa Barth, Jessica Lapping, Andrea Black, Daniel Stover, and Amanda Brockway; along with 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Stover and his wife Peggy of Boothbay Harbor; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services, per Gene’s request. Gene will rest alongside Ethel at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Condolences may be shared at http://www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 9 Mountain St., Camden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gene’s name may be made to

Wiscasset Alumni

Association,

c/o Becky Applin,

112 Gardiner Rd.,

Wiscasset, ME 04578

