WEST BATH – Jim’s big heart stopped on June 11, 2024. He was born on July 8, 1939, to William Plummer Drake and Margaret Hardcastle Drake. He grew up in Berwyn, Pa., but spent almost every summer at Birch Point, in West Bath.

Jim went to Haverford School, Hebron Academy, and Conestoga High School. He then graduated from Keystone Junior College and finished his degree in Meadville, Pa., at Allegheny College where he met Joan Walling. They were married for over 60 years. After college, he went to OCS in Newport. As a Naval officer, he was assigned to the Naval Communication Station on Oahu, Hawaii.

Jim began his for profit life with Scott Paper Company and then transferred to the S. D. Warren division which later became SAPPI. He worked there in sales and sales management for over 30 years. His career took his family to Naperville, Ill., Farmington Hills, Mich. and Framingham, Mass.

Jim retired in 2000 and he and Joan moved to Birch Point. He became very active in the Bath – Brunswick community. He was a volunteer and trustee at the Maine Maritime Museum; he served on the board and was board chair at the Bath Area Family YMCA; he was on the board of the Thornton Oaks Senior Center. He was a member of First Parish Church in Brunswick where he sang in the choir and served on the Personnel and Stewardship Committees. He participated in the choir tours to the U. K., Portugal, Ecuador, and the Canadian Maritimes.

Jim was the ultimate sales person and was never afraid to “ask for the order” as he did fund raising for the Y or Museum. He could sell ice to the Eskimos! Jim loved being on or near the water, preferably salt! He grew up sailing on his father’s boat, the “Golden Hind”. In retirement, he bought a Pulsifer Hampton and, with other Hampton owners, cruised the Maine coast, the Chesapeake, the Hudson River, and the Rideaux Canal. He also liked to fish and was always looking for the best place to catch stripers. Jim was a loyal Philadelphia sports fan and cheered for the Eagles and Phillies, with soft spots in his heart for the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. Jim was definitely a people person and made an impression on everyone he met.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Margaret Peckham.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; and his sons James B. Drake III and Shirley Drow, of Hudson, Wis., and Andrew and Allison Drake, of Mountain View, Calif.; and grandsons, Declan and Connor Drake. He also leaves his sisters Sally Drake, of Bath, and Anne Mowat, of Salem, Ore., and brother, William and Adele Drake, of Winterport. He also leaves his dear cousin, Elena Vandervoort, of Bath; as well as many special friends.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at First Parish Church, Brunswick, on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. His service will also be available to view via livestream at http://www.Firstparish.net.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Memorial gifts in Jim’s memory can be sent to the Bath Area Family YMCA or to the Music Program at First Parish Church,

in Brunswick.

