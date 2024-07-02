BRUNSWICK – June Ellen (Cummings) Haines, 84, died from advanced stage brain cancer on June 24, 2024.

The third eldest of eight children, June was born on April 22, 1940 in Natick, Mass. A dedicated daughter and sibling, she began working at an early age to support her younger siblings and graduated from Natick High School in 1958. Soon after, June moved to Bath and met her future husband, Joseph Irving Haines.

June and Joe married on a spring-like February day in 1960. They were a great team, raising their daughter Jamie first on Middle Street, and then in a house that Joe and June built in North Bath. June was a dedicated parent and girl scout leader for her daughter.

June and Joe were both excited to become grandparents. June, in particular, devoted much of her time to supporting her three grandchildren, driving from Maine to Massachusetts sometimes multiple times per month to help bring them to sports and on trips with Joe in the summertime. Her grandchildren have fond memories of her cheering them on, whether at a competition or on a carousel. There was never a doubt how much she cared about them and their success.

June was also a 20-year employee of Midcoast Hospital before her retirement at age 78. When she wasn’t working or spending time with her family, June was an avid gardener, baker, and sports fan. June was always proud of her beautiful flower beds and her crisp lawn, and was famous for her delicious homemade rolls and blueberry muffins. In particular, June loved baking for friends, family, and the elderly. Every Thanksgiving June would get to work in the kitchen, and then send Joe and Jamie out with her baked goods for friends and elderly in the neighborhood. After a long day June enjoyed watching her beloved “Red Flops” (Red Sox) in the summer and women’s college basketball in the winter with her husband, and would entice her grandchildren to watch too with a bowl of cheese puffs and a can of Pepsi.

Above all else, June was a hard worker who always put others before herself. She cared deeply for her husband, daughter, grandchildren, and her siblings throughout her life. She expressed herself best through the time that she spent with them- whether driving to Boston to see her sister, playing Pitch with friends and family, or being Joe’s primary caregiver for the last eight years of his life. When she couldn’t visit, June would “drop you a line”- either a phone call or a letter, typically with a weather report and summary of how her garden progressed, and always stating that she was thinking of the recipient and looking forward to seeing them again soon.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Cutter) Cummings and Raymond Cummings; her husband, Joe; and her siblings Elizabeth, George, Peter, Mary, Dexter, Dotty, and Johnny.

She is survived by her daughter, Jamie, son-in-law Dan; granddaughter Corinne, grandson-in-law Evan, granddaughter Rebecca, grandson-in-law Jacob, grandson Cameron; and her great-granddaughter, Lindsay.

Services for June and Joe Haines will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery Annex in Bath.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, we think June would most want you to “drop a line” to a friend

or family member.

