Cullinan, Mary V. (Boulos) 104, of South Portland, May 2. Visiting Hours, 4 – 7 p.m., May 16,, Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, May 17, Holy Cross Church, South Portland.

