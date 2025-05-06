SOUTH PORTLAND – Kathleen Edith Welch, passed away suddenly on April 17, 2025 at Maine Medical Center.

Born Aug. 21, 1946 in Derry, N.H. to Stanley and Edith Welch. She grew up in Gray and moved to South Portland with husband of 17 years, George Ingham. Her love of her five “good kids”, all things British and amazing knowledge of genealogy was frequently a topic of conversation. She will never be far from her children and grandchildren’s thoughts. Forever remembered and loved.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Christopher Ingham, Bethany Holmes, Wendy Petros and Peter Googins; her brother, John Welch and wife Cheryl Welch; grandchildren, Michael Ingham, Matthew Ingham, Lydia Holmes, Maxwell Holmes, Connor Petros and Sophia and Isaac Weaver.

Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Edith Welch; and her first son, Michael Ingham.

