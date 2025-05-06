Herbert E. Tyler

SCARBOROUGH – Herbert E. Tyler, 90, passed away on May 2, 2025. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A Graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Highland Memorial in South Portland.

Full obituary and online condolences may be viewed and expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

