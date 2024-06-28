HARPSWELL – A Memorial Service for Gareth Anderson will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 1 p.m., at Kellogg’s Church in Harpswell. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Please join the family in celebrating Gareth’s life.

Instead of flowers,

please make donations to:

the Harpswell Fire and

Rescue Department

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous