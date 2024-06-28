HARPSWELL – A Memorial Service for Gareth Anderson will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 1 p.m., at Kellogg’s Church in Harpswell. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Please join the family in celebrating Gareth’s life.

Instead of flowers,

please make donations to:

the Harpswell Fire and

Rescue Department

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.