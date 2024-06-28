BATH – Judith F. LeMoine passed away on Oct. 6, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Entrance to the cemetery is off the Old Brunswick Road.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Modify your screen name
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.