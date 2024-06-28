BATH – Judith F. LeMoine passed away on Oct. 6, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Entrance to the cemetery is off the Old Brunswick Road.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.

