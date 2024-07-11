Free meals for kids

Westbrook School District is hosting free meals for all children this summer. The dates and times have been announced.

For Monday to Friday through Aug. 9, the meal distribution sites and times are:

• Walker Field, 2 Walker St., 11:15-11:35 a.m.

• Westbrook Pointe, 26 Prospect St., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m.

• Westbrook Common, Main Street, noon to 1 p.m.

• Westbrook Learns, Community Center, 426 Bridge St., breakfast 9 a.m. and lunch, 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

• Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., 11:30 a.m. to noon.

For Monday to Thursday through July 25:

• Westbrook Middle School, 471 Stroudwater St., breakfast 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m.

• Saccarappa School, 110 Huntress Ave., breakfast 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch, 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

In addition, The Locker Project provides free produce, bread and meat at on Wednesdays from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Saccarappa School, and Thursdays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the middle school.

Westbrook concerts

Mehuman Ernst is performing at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The suggested donation is $10-$15.

Maine Coon Cats will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Westbrook Common, Main Street, in a free concert.

Free concerts at Riverbank Park continue with JC & The Aces from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.

Slane, a U2 tribute band, performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Vallee Square. The concert is free.

Westbrook Common activities

Activities at Westbrook Common this week include game night from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11; figure drawing from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12; and Nia, a “fusion of dance, martial arts and mindfulness” with Erin Curren at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, according to an announcement by Abby Wilson, event and volunteer coordinator at Discover Downtown Westbrook.

Rotary names Spiller president

The Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club announced that Phil Spiller Jr. is the club’s president for the 2024-2025 term.

A native of Westbrook, Spiller is a captain with JetBlue Airways. He originally joined the club in 2015.

Visitors are welcome to attend meetings. The club meets most Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the dining room at Westbrook Regional Vocational Center, 125 Stroudwater St.

For more information and to confirm locations and programs, go to westbrookgorhamrotary.org.

Westbrook Strong reminder

The 11th annual Westbrook Strong 5K road race is at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Riverbank Park on Main Street. Matt’s Mile Sprint for children up to age 10 is set for 7:30 a.m.

The races are in memory of Matthew Rairdon, a Westbrook resident who was murdered in 2013, and proceeds benefit the Rairdon Scholarship Fund. To register for race participation, go to westbrookstrong.org.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 10, 1974, that Connie Afthim of River Street earned a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude from the School of Public Communications at Boston University.

